Prosecutors: Priest collected child porn while overseas


Posted on: December 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Federal prosecutors say a Roman Catholic priest collected thousands of child pornography images while serving overseas and then brought them with him when he returned to the United States



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Prosecutors: Priest collected child porn while overseas


Posted on: December 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Federal prosecutors say a Roman Catholic priest collected thousands of child pornography images while serving overseas and then brought them with him when he returned to the United States



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.