Prosecutors: Priest collected child porn while overseas
Federal prosecutors say a Roman Catholic priest collected thousands of child pornography images while serving overseas and then brought them with him when he returned to the United States
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Prosecutors: Priest collected child porn while overseas
Federal prosecutors say a Roman Catholic priest collected thousands of child pornography images while serving overseas and then brought them with him when he returned to the United States
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.