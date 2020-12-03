Report: ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ stars positive for COVID-19; Production halted

Bravo(LOS ANGELES) — The COVID-19 pandemic has stalled production on the upcoming season of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with several of the show’s stars reportedly testing positive for the virus.

Insiders tell TMZ that RHOBH stars Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley have tested positive for the virus and are all recovering at home, though none are reported to have serious symptoms.

Incidentally, the shutdown comes weeks after The Real Housewives of Atlanta was shuttered for two weeks after a member of the production staff tested positive for the virus.

However, a source speaking to Variety would not confirm identities due to privacy concerns.

TMZ’s source says Kyle, Kathy and Dorit did not contract COVID on set, explaining that Kathy and Kyle — who are sisters — “were hanging out together.” Dorit was “along for the ride.”

All three ladies are in the end stages of the virus, according to the gossip website, and should be ok.

Production on season 11 of the hit reality series began at the end of October with statewide COVID-19 protocols in place, including frequent testing of cast and crew members, and temperature checks on set.

In spite of those safety measures in place, production halted last week after a crew member tested positive for the virus.