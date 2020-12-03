Sean Parker OK’d to buy stake in Peter Jackson’s VFX studio


Posted on: December 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

New Zealand authorities have approved tech billionaire Sean Parker’s purchase of a one-third stake in film director Peter Jackson’s visual effects studio



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Sean Parker OK’d to buy stake in Peter Jackson’s VFX studio


Posted on: December 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

New Zealand authorities have approved tech billionaire Sean Parker’s purchase of a one-third stake in film director Peter Jackson’s visual effects studio



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.