Students in Support



Michigan City High School Student Council President Reese Attar (right) and Student Council Advisor Mrs. Elaine Rivich presented a $1,200 donation to Major Becky Simmons of the Salvation Army of Michigan City on Thursday, December 3. Funds were raised last year through several special events and projects organized by the group. The MCHS Student Council invites families from all Michigan City schools and the larger community to join them in supporting the Salvation Army’s food pantry by bringing a canned good or other nonperishable food item to Ames Field on Saturday, December 19 from 9:00am to Noon for a “drive through” stuff-a-bus donation opportunity.