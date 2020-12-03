US to reduce staff at Baghdad embassy amid regional tensions


Posted on: December 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

U.S. and Iraqi officials say the U.S. is withdrawing some staff from its embassy in Baghdad, temporarily reducing personnel amid regional security concerns



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

US to reduce staff at Baghdad embassy amid regional tensions


Posted on: December 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

U.S. and Iraqi officials say the U.S. is withdrawing some staff from its embassy in Baghdad, temporarily reducing personnel amid regional security concerns



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS