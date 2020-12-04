AP PHOTOS: As pandemic rages, the faithful mourn, carry on

Relief may be on the way in the form of mass-produced vaccines, but COVID-19 continues to ravage communities around the world with the global death toll reaching some 1.5 million, leaving the living to mourn them and carry on.

At a Spanish mortuary, three red roses and a wooden cross graced the plain coffin of a person killed by the coronavirus before it was taken for cremation.

On the outskirts of the Iranian capital, Tehran, masked mourners prayed over the body of another victim as they stood beneath the swooping arches of a cemetery that’s struggling to keep up with the pandemic.

And in Montenegro, the body of Bishop Amfilohije of the Serbian Orthodox Church lay in an open-casket mass funeral in the capital’s ornate main temple after he contracted the virus and died.

Even as the dead are honored, the celebration of rites, rituals and traditions often emphasizes protecting the living through social distancing.

In Sedro-Wooley, Washington, the Garcia sisters eschewed their…