AP PHOTOS: Peru’s monuments mostly left alone in protests

Attacked in other countries during social and political protests, historical monuments and statues in Peru’s capital came out of recent street demonstrations practically intact.

Peru plunged into turmoil in early November when Congress voted to oust President Martín Vizcarra. Protesters filled the streets, decrying the move as a parliamentary coup, and some clashed with the police. After a week, there were two protesters dead and more than 200 injured.

But monuments were practically spared, in part because they were protected with plastic or fabrics, but also because they were not targeted by protesters.

Luis Bogdanovich, municipal manager for the recovery of the Historic Center of Lima, said 30 out of 91 downtown monuments were covered with plastic, fabric or boarded up, like eight statues of national heroes from the 19th century. The protection was implemented practically the same day the protests started.

The official said that even some demonstrators helped authorities to…

