AP Week in Pictures, North America
Nov. 27 – Dec. 3, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.
The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP—Images
AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
AP Week in Pictures, North America
Nov. 27 – Dec. 3, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.
The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP—Images
AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.