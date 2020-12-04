Families of 34 California boat fire victims grieve, advocate


Posted on: December 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The 34 grieving families who lost lived ones in a boat fire off the California coast in 2019 have endured a year of firsts — the first anniversary, first birthdays, first holiday season without their loved ones — amid the coronavirus pandemic



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Families of 34 California boat fire victims grieve, advocate


Posted on: December 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The 34 grieving families who lost lived ones in a boat fire off the California coast in 2019 have endured a year of firsts — the first anniversary, first birthdays, first holiday season without their loved ones — amid the coronavirus pandemic



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.