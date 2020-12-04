Japan court revokes permits at 2 reactors over quake safety

A Japanese court has revoked the operating permits of two nuclear reactors for having inadequate earthquake safeguards, a ruling that challenges safety assessments conducted by the nuclear regulator and could influence the outcome of other court cases

