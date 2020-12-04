MOTOR VEHICLE PURSUIT RESULTS IN TWO ARRESTS



On November 29th , at 11:43 AM, officers from the Michigan City Police Department initiated a motor vehicle pursuit with suspects from a theft from Meijer (5150 Franklin Street). The pursuit of the Nissan sport utility vehicle traveled on various streets in Michigan City, before eventually traveling eastbound on Michigan Boulevard and onto US 20.

Deputies Wade Wallace and Jon Samuelson, while out working the Domestic Highway Enforcement initiative/project, became involved in the pursuit as it traveled east on I-94 from US 20. Deputies pursued the vehicle into Michigan on I-94. The vehicle exited I-94 at Exit 1 and began to travel south on Michigan 239.

The pursuit traveled back into Indiana, southbound on SR 39.

Captain Dallas Smythe attempted to deploy a set of tire deflation devices in the area SR 39 and CR 650 North.

The vehicle swerved directly towards Captain Smythe and around the tire deflation devices.

At the intersection of SR 39 and US 20, the vehicle turned left and began to travel east on US 20. At US 20 and CR 500 East, Sergeant Jeff Wright successfully deployed a set of tire deflation devices eventually deflating both front tires on the vehicle.

At the “Dogbone”, the vehicle exited US 20 and began to travel west on SR 2. While driving on two front bare rims, deputies continued to pursue the vehicle into the city limits of La Porte. At the intersection of Kentucky and Illinois Streets, the vehicle was unable to complete an intended right turn and continued straight into a parked vehicle.

The driver, later identified as Shannon G. BURTON (36 YOA) of Elkhart, refused to follow the commands given by deputies. Therefore, deputies extracted BURTON form the vehicle and took her into custody.

The front seat passenger also refused to follow commands given by deputies, was also extracted from the vehicle and taken into custody. She refused to provide any identifying information to deputies at the scene that could be substantiated.

While continuing to investigate, deputies learned the vehicle had been reported stolen to authorities in St. Joseph County.