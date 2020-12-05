Afternoon Crash Results In Felony OWI Arrest

Thursday afternoon, a LaPorte County Deputy responded to a personal injury crash at the intersection of SR 2 and Fail Road. The crash investigation revealed that a 2021 Lincoln, driven by 56 year old Bertina K. Sleppy of La Porte, was stopped in the westbound SR 2 driving lane waiting for the traffic control device to cycle at the aforementioned intersection. Sleppy reported her vehicle was suddenly rear-ended by another motor vehicle traveling westbound on SR 2.A 2001 Ford, driven by 57 year old Kiven L. Francis of La Porte, was traveling westbound on SR 2. Francis stated there was a severe glare from the sunlight. Upon approach to the traffic control device, Francis stated he suddenly saw the back of the other motor vehicle (Sleppy’s) which was stopped, had little time to brake and collided with the vehicle.A front seat passenger in Sleppy’s vehicle, 66 year old Joe Sleppy, sustained an upper body injury. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. As the crash investigation continued, Deputy Payne began to conduct an operating while intoxicated investigation involving Francis. Francis was taken into custody and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). Francis was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, Prior Conviction. Francis remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $1,055 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.