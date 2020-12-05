California on the brink: Virus rages and closures imminent

Much of California is on the brink of sweeping new restrictions on businesses and activities in a desperate attempt to slow a frightening coronavirus surge threatening to overwhelm hospitals

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

California on the brink: Virus rages and closures imminent

Much of California is on the brink of sweeping new restrictions on businesses and activities in a desperate attempt to slow a frightening coronavirus surge threatening to overwhelm hospitals