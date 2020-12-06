Georgia school campus on lockdown amid report of intruder


Posted on: December 6th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been seen on campus and is urging students and others to seek shelter until further notice



