Kennesaw State University in Georgia says armed suspect is on campus and urges students to shelter in place

Kennesaw State University in Georgia says armed suspect is on campus and urges students to shelter in place

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Kennesaw State University in Georgia says armed suspect is on campus and urges students to shelter in place

Kennesaw State University in Georgia says armed suspect is on campus and urges students to shelter in place