Mother IDs man killed by deputies in northeastern Minnesota


Posted on: December 6th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies in northeastern Minnesota shot and killed a man who fled officers investigating a shoplifting report



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Mother IDs man killed by deputies in northeastern Minnesota


Posted on: December 6th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies in northeastern Minnesota shot and killed a man who fled officers investigating a shoplifting report



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.