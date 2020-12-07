Are You Ready for a Miracle?

We received a call from Michigan City Animal Hospital about a Chihuahua named Miracle. She had a severe eye injury and needed help that the owner could not afford. We were asked if we could we take her in, care for her, and find her a home.

Miracle was very frightened after her surgery. She needed a lot of love and patience to help her adjust to losing her eye, and her home. Luckily, we had a foster family with Chihuahua experience to care for her. It only took a few days before they fell in love and decided to adopted her. She has recovered extremely well and is very happy in her new home with her new family.



