Franciscan Health physical therapist is among first in nation to earn oncologic certification CROWN POINT

A Franciscan Health physical therapist who specializes in treating cancer patients is one of the first professionals in the country to earn board certification as a specialist in oncologic physical therapy. Paula Stout, PT, DPT, CLT-LANA, who treats patients at Franciscan Point Rehabilitation in Crown Point, was part of the first class of certified oncology specialists in 2019. Today, just over 100 nationwide have the board certification, which was approved by the American Physical Therapy Association in 2016.

Dr. Stout received her Bachelor of Health Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Missouri in Columbia, and her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from A.T. Still University in Mesa, Ariz. She has over 21 years of experience in the treatment of cancer patients and has developed cancer rehabilitation programs in Missouri and now in Indiana since coming to Crown Point and Franciscan Point Rehabilitation five years ago. Dr. Stout also serves on the Specialization Academy of Content Experts (SACE) for the Oncologic Specialty Council and is an Item Writer for the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (oncology). She also serves as the Oncology representative/board member for the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties. Dr. Stout’s hope is that as the ranks of oncologic physical therapists grow, more cancer patients can connect with the treatment to help them live their best lives. “There are over 17 million cancer survivors in the United States today. Therefore, if you are a physical therapist, you are going to see patients who either have cancer or have had cancer.”