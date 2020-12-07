Hong Kong police arrest 8 over ‘unauthorized’ protest


Posted on: December 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Hong Kong police have arrested eight pro-democracy activists over their role in an unauthorized protest last summer, widening a crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city



