In Sunday night special, MTV honors the "Greatest of All Time" in movies and TV

MTV(NEW YORK) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) In a 90-minute special Sunday night, MTV crowned the GOATs in its special MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

Vanessa Hudgens hosted the special, which used video interviews and remotely recorded musical performances and celebrity presenters to maintain social distancing protocols.

With a heartfelt video tribute from his former fellow Avengers Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle, Chadwick Boseman was honored with the Hero for the Ages award. Downey said the “selfless” Boseman, who died of cancer in August, “truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero,” and that his life and work “will be celebrated for years to come…” Downey added that his former co-star “was most heroic when he was just being Chad.”

“He had an incredible power to unify people,” Cheadle said of Boseman. “[T]he way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose, and that will be his legacy.

The show also named the GOATs in various other categories, including movies and TV shows from the ’80s to today:

GOAT — Dance Your A** Off – Kevin Bacon – Footloose

GOAT — Comedy Giant – Kevin Hart

GOAT — Scream Queen – Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween

GOAT — Heartbreaking Break-Up – Jason Segel and Kristen Bell – Forgetting Sarah Marshall

GOAT — Legendary Lip Lock – Sarah Michelle Gellar & Selma Blair – Cruel Intentions

GOAT — Hero For the Ages – Chadwick Boseman

GOAT — Zero to Hero – William Zabka – The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai

GOAT — Dynamic Duo – Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore – 50 First Dates, others

GOAT — She-Ro – Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman