Donors pledge $370 million to UN humanitarian emergency fund

The United Nations has announced that over 50 donors pledged $370 million for its fund to finance humanitarian emergencies caused by conflict, climate change, natural disasters, the pandemic and gender-based violence

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Donors pledge $370 million to UN humanitarian emergency fund

The United Nations has announced that over 50 donors pledged $370 million for its fund to finance humanitarian emergencies caused by conflict, climate change, natural disasters, the pandemic and gender-based violence