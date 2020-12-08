Donors pledge $370 million to UN humanitarian emergency fund
The United Nations has announced that over 50 donors pledged $370 million for its fund to finance humanitarian emergencies caused by conflict, climate change, natural disasters, the pandemic and gender-based violence
