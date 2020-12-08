La Porte’s Utility Billing Office closed following COVID-19 Case

The Utility Billing Office in La Porte City Hall will be closed until further notice following a positive COVID-19 case.

Employees are being sent for testing, resulting in office closure until personnel can return. Clerk Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun said this means the drive thru will be closed and phones will be forwarded to voicemail for the time being. However, Parthun said residents can still call and email their questions, and make payments online, through the mail or by using the dropbox in front of City Hall.

December utility payments are still due Dec. 28. Residents with questions can contact the office by email at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 362-3175.