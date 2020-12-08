Mississippi official questions 1 name on lynching memorial

A Mississippi official says he doesn’t want to approve a memorial for lynching victims because one Black man who would be listed on it was accused in a killing

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Mississippi official questions 1 name on lynching memorial

A Mississippi official says he doesn’t want to approve a memorial for lynching victims because one Black man who would be listed on it was accused in a killing