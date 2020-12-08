Norway intel: Russians likely behind parliament hacking

Norway’s domestic security agency says Russian hackers linked to Russia’s military intelligence service GRU are “likely” behind the break-in on Aug. 24 into the email system of the Norwegian Parliament

