Today in History

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 9, the 344th day of 2020. There are 22 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 9, 2000, the U-S Supreme Court ordered a temporary halt in the Florida vote count on which Al Gore pinned his best hopes of winning the White House.

On this date:

In 1854, Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s famous poem, “The Charge of the Light Brigade,” was published in England.

In 1911, an explosion inside the Cross Mountain coal mine near Briceville, Tennessee, killed 84 workers. (Five were rescued.)

In 1940, British troops opened their first major offensive in North Africa during World War II.

In 1958, the anti-communist John Birch Society was formed in Indianapolis.

In 1962, the Petrified Forest in Arizona was designated a national park.

In 1965, the James Bond film “Thunderball,” starring Sean Connery, had its world premiere in Tokyo.

In 1987, the first Palestinian intefadeh, or uprising, began as riots broke out in Gaza and…