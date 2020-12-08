UN urges Iran to address nuclear, ballistic missile concerns

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Iran to address concerns raised about its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and return to “full implementation” of its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

UN urges Iran to address nuclear, ballistic missile concerns

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Iran to address concerns raised about its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and return to “full implementation” of its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers