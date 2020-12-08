Valparaiso Police Seeking Identification of Subject In Connection With Stolen Tip Jar

Valparaiso Police are investigating the theft of a tip jar, containing an unknown amount of funds, from the Valparaiso Dunkin Donuts, located at 1651 Morthland Dr. The theft occurred on November 18th, at approximately 9:00 p.m. The male subject in the photographs posted to the Valparaiso Police Facebook page, removed the jar from the side of the drive-thru area and walked away. It is believed he walked to a dark colored Jeep Liberty that was parked nearby and can be seen in the far-right hand corner of the last photo (past the dumpsters).

If you have information regarding the subjects or vehicle in the posted photos, please contact Detective Jason Hamilton at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. Use the word “tips” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on.