Wendy Williams breaks silence on her mother’s death

Wendy Williams is opening up about her late mother Shirley.

During Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host revealed that her mother died “many, many, many weeks ago.”

“You know how during corona[virus], during the world, topsy-turvy, people starving, people out of jobs, just in everybody’s life there’s something new, and you know how you lose track of the day and date, and the times, all I know is that it was a long time ago,” she revealed.

“She passed away beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love. She didn’t suffer, not one bit, thank goodness,” Williams added.

She then shared heartwarming memories and gushed about the bond she had with her mother, which she described as that of two 17-year-old girls.

“Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend that a girl could have,” she said, before noting that she was lucky to have her mom around for as long as she did.

“I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years, because people in my age bracket — many of you, throughout the years — [have said,] ‘You’re really lucky to have your mom and dad together in a happy marriage,” she said.

Williams’ mother, Shirley, was married to her father, Tom Williams, for 65 years.

Now, the author is focused on staying strong her her son Kevin Hunter, Jr., who she explained has never experienced a death this close to him before.

News of Shirley’s death gained traction after a friend of the family shared a message of condolence in a since-deleted Instagram post captured by The Shade Room.

“One of my granny’s best friends for 83 years passed away … Mrs. Shirley Williams,” the friend announced.