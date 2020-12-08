WIMS live broadcast for Michigan City Messiah
WIMS is a sponsor for the 55th Annual presentation of Messiah.
This will be a live broadcast of the 2019 performance.
December 12th at 3pm
Located at First Presbyterian Church of Michigan City.
Can be heard on 95.1FM, AM1420, & 106.7 Valparaiso
Michigan City Messiah Soloist, Chorus, and Orchestra there
under the direction of Music Director, Philip Bauman
With Soloists:
Kimberly Jones, Soprano
Kristen Gornstein, Alto
Matthew Daniel, Tenor
Bill McMurray, Baritone
Orchestra led by concertmaster Nic Orbovich
with solos Pat Lee, harpsichord & Pat White, Cello-Continuo
If you like the performance, go to McMessiah.com to order a CD
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.