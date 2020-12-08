WIMS live broadcast for Michigan City Messiah



WIMS is a sponsor for the 55th Annual presentation of Messiah.

This will be a live broadcast of the 2019 performance.

December 12th at 3pm

Located at First Presbyterian Church of Michigan City.

Can be heard on 95.1FM, AM1420, & 106.7 Valparaiso

Michigan City Messiah Soloist, Chorus, and Orchestra there

under the direction of Music Director, Philip Bauman

With Soloists:

Kimberly Jones, Soprano

Kristen Gornstein, Alto

Matthew Daniel, Tenor

Bill McMurray, Baritone

Orchestra led by concertmaster Nic Orbovich

with solos Pat Lee, harpsichord & Pat White, Cello-Continuo

If you like the performance, go to McMessiah.com to order a CD