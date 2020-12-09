57th ANNUAL CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS SHOW LOCATION CHANGE



On December 12th at 10AM, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office will host the 57th Annual Children’s Christmas Show. The event, normally held at a LaPorte Community School Corporation Building, will take place this year outside the Sheriff’s Office Training Building located within the La Porte County Fairgrounds. This year’s even will be drive-thru style only. Tickets have already been distributed to those who were identified as in need to insure those children receive gifts. Each child will receive gifts as they pass by the Training Building.



Santa, Mrs. Claus, Sheriff John T. Boyd and several deputies will be present to wish the children and their families a Merry Christmas.

Families are asked to access the fairgrounds from Zigler Road near the 4-H Horse & Pony Arena, proceed west to third roadway and turn left (south) towards the Training Building. After the children receive their gifts, vehicles can exit the fairgrounds back onto Zigler Road near State Road 2.



Specific questions related this year’s Christmas Show can be directed to Captain Derek J. Allen by calling 219-326-7700, ext. 2283 or by email at [email protected]