Felony Charges Filed Following Conclusion of Two-Year Investigation.

After reviewing an extensive investigative report submitted by the Indiana State Police District 13 Criminal Investigations Division, the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against two unlicensed security guards and the Lakes of the Four Seasons Property Owner’s Association for impersonation of law enforcement, level 6 felonies. This is the culmination of a two-year investigation into the Lakes of the Four Seasons public safety department, in collaboration with the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

In September 2018, INDOT revoked the emergency vehicle authorization from the LOFS POA for operating vehicles with prohibited lighting combination of red/blue (reserved for police departments) as well as operating the LOFS vehicles with lighting in “pursuit mode” against INDOT emergency vehicle authorization rules. The charges ISP signed today stem from a traffic stop completed by LOFS employees Adam Wood and Michael Almada in July 2020.

*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.