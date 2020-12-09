Iran says US sanctions hinder access to COVID-19 vaccines


Posted on: December 9th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says U.S. sanctions are making it difficult for Iran to purchase medicine and health supplies from abroad, including COVID-19 vaccines needed to contain the worst outbreak in the Middle East



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Iran says US sanctions hinder access to COVID-19 vaccines


Posted on: December 9th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says U.S. sanctions are making it difficult for Iran to purchase medicine and health supplies from abroad, including COVID-19 vaccines needed to contain the worst outbreak in the Middle East



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.