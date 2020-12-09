Iran says US sanctions hinder access to COVID-19 vaccines

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says U.S. sanctions are making it difficult for Iran to purchase medicine and health supplies from abroad, including COVID-19 vaccines needed to contain the worst outbreak in the Middle East

