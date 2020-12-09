Today in History

Today in History

Today is Thursday, Dec. 10, the 345th day of 2020. There are 21 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 10, 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. received his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepted it “with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind.”

On this date:

In 1861, the Confederacy admitted Kentucky as it recognized a pro-Southern shadow state government that was acting without the authority of the pro-Union government in Frankfort.

In 1869, women were granted the right to vote in the Wyoming Territory.

In 1898, a treaty was signed in Paris officially ending the Spanish-American War.

In 1946, newspaperman Damon Runyon, known for his short stories featuring colorful Broadway denizens, died at a New York hospital at age 66.

In 1950, Ralph J. Bunche was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the first Black American to receive the award.

In 1967, singer Otis Redding, 26, and six others were killed when…

