US set to execute 1st of 5 inmates before Biden inauguration

The Trump administration is poised to carry out five more executions before Joe Biden’s inauguration, starting with a former Texas street-gang member for the 1999 slaying of a young religious couple

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

US set to execute 1st of 5 inmates before Biden inauguration

The Trump administration is poised to carry out five more executions before Joe Biden’s inauguration, starting with a former Texas street-gang member for the 1999 slaying of a young religious couple