Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training
Authorities say a Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers are looking for the pilot, who was the only person aboard
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training
Authorities say a Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers are looking for the pilot, who was the only person aboard
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.