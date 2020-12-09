Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training

Authorities say a Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers are looking for the pilot, who was the only person aboard

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training

Authorities say a Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers are looking for the pilot, who was the only person aboard