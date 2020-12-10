Azerbaijan stages parade to mark Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

A massive military parade has been held in the Azerbaijani capital in celebration of a peace deal with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh that saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the separatist region along with surrounding areas

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Azerbaijan stages parade to mark Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

A massive military parade has been held in the Azerbaijani capital in celebration of a peace deal with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh that saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the separatist region along with surrounding areas