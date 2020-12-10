Family: Ohio deputy shot Black man in the back several times


Posted on: December 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An attorney for the family of the Black man killed by an Ohio deputy says the preliminary autopsy shows clear signs of the victim being shot in the back multiple times



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Family: Ohio deputy shot Black man in the back several times


Posted on: December 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An attorney for the family of the Black man killed by an Ohio deputy says the preliminary autopsy shows clear signs of the victim being shot in the back multiple times



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.