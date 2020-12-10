Pop Culture in (ugh) 2020, from the bizarre to the sublime


Posted on: December 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

In a year like no other, people turned to culture to satisfy sometimes conflicting needs of distraction, inspiration, consolation, escapism, hope



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Pop Culture in (ugh) 2020, from the bizarre to the sublime


Posted on: December 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

In a year like no other, people turned to culture to satisfy sometimes conflicting needs of distraction, inspiration, consolation, escapism, hope



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.