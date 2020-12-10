US carries out rare execution during presidential transition


Posted on: December 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The Trump administration has carried out its ninth execution of the year and the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

US carries out rare execution during presidential transition


Posted on: December 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The Trump administration has carried out its ninth execution of the year and the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.