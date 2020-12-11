EU leaders seal deal to cut the bloc’s net emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade compared with 1990 levels

EU leaders seal deal to cut the bloc’s net emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade compared with 1990 levels

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

EU leaders seal deal to cut the bloc’s net emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade compared with 1990 levels

EU leaders seal deal to cut the bloc’s net emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade compared with 1990 levels