EU leaders seal deal to cut the bloc’s net emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade compared with 1990 levels


Posted on: December 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

EU leaders seal deal to cut the bloc’s net emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade compared with 1990 levels



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

EU leaders seal deal to cut the bloc’s net emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade compared with 1990 levels


Posted on: December 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

EU leaders seal deal to cut the bloc’s net emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade compared with 1990 levels



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.