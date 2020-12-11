Europe human rights envoy urges Bosnia to act on migrants


Posted on: December 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A top European human rights official has joined the European Union in calling for urgent action to improve the conditions for thousands of migrants in Bosnia ahead of the tough Balkan winter



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Europe human rights envoy urges Bosnia to act on migrants


Posted on: December 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A top European human rights official has joined the European Union in calling for urgent action to improve the conditions for thousands of migrants in Bosnia ahead of the tough Balkan winter



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.