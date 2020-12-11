Europe human rights envoy urges Bosnia to act on migrants

A top European human rights official has joined the European Union in calling for urgent action to improve the conditions for thousands of migrants in Bosnia ahead of the tough Balkan winter

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Europe human rights envoy urges Bosnia to act on migrants

A top European human rights official has joined the European Union in calling for urgent action to improve the conditions for thousands of migrants in Bosnia ahead of the tough Balkan winter