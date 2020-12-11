Kristen Wiig gushes about being a mom: "It’s frickin’ awesome"

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Wonder Woman 1984 star Kristen Wiig opened up about motherhood in a candid new interview.

The 47-year-old actress, who welcomed her twins via surrogate in January alongside fiancé Avi Rothman, sat down with Entertainment Tonight Thursday to speak about how much her life has changed since becoming a mom.

“It’s the best,” said Wiig. “I know everyone always says that, and everyone says, like, it changes how you look at the world and how you… and all of that stuff is so true.”

Wiig assured that she isn’t over her head juggling a successful acting career and twins, adding, “Just having these two other little beings that I get to take care of is so amazing and, even though it’s hard, I feel more relaxed in a way.”

“I don’t know why, but I had this sense of, like, calm after they were born,” she shrugged, adding that the mentality carried her through the entire year.

“Now that I have these two little ones, my mind is just not on work,” said Wiig. “Even if this global pandemic weren’t going on, I would want to be with my kids.”

While the Oscar-nominee confesses that “some days I get more sleep than others,” she wouldn’t trade her little ones for the world. “It is what it is. And it’s frickin’ awesome.”

Wiig added that since having children, she’s completely rethinking how she does her job, which she says was like “an isolated existence” because “you’re on your own a lot.”

“Now that I have kids, it’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t want this to be about me, I don’t wanna think about me anymore,” she smiled.

Wiig stars as the villain Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, which is available for streaming on HBO Max on Christmas Day.

By Megan Stone

