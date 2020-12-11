Mortar shells hit Afghan capital, killing at least 1
An Afghan official says an early morning barrage of mortar shells has slammed into the capital, killing at least one civilian and wounding a second
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Mortar shells hit Afghan capital, killing at least 1
An Afghan official says an early morning barrage of mortar shells has slammed into the capital, killing at least one civilian and wounding a second
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.