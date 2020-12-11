Press groups demand probe of photographer’s murder in Mexico
Press groups are demanding authorities in Mexico investigate the killing of a news photographer who was shot to death, reportedly after taking photos of dead bodies
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Press groups demand probe of photographer’s murder in Mexico
Press groups are demanding authorities in Mexico investigate the killing of a news photographer who was shot to death, reportedly after taking photos of dead bodies
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.