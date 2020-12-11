US greenlights first COVID-19 vaccine, launching a nationwide vaccination campaign needed to defeat the pandemic


Posted on: December 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

US greenlights first COVID-19 vaccine, launching a nationwide vaccination campaign needed to defeat the pandemic



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

US greenlights first COVID-19 vaccine, launching a nationwide vaccination campaign needed to defeat the pandemic


Posted on: December 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

US greenlights first COVID-19 vaccine, launching a nationwide vaccination campaign needed to defeat the pandemic



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.