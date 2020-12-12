Renowned actress Carol Sutton dies at age 76

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage(NEW ORLEANS) — Carol Sutton, an acclaimed actress who starred in numerous stage productions, movies and TV shows spanning over 50 years, has died. She was 76.

On Friday evening, ABC News affiliate WGNO confirmed that Sutton passed on Thursday after being hospitalized for several days at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans. According to NOLA, Sutton died of complications from COVID-19.

“Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades,” said New Orleans mayor Latoya Cantrell in a statement.

“The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV — whether it’s Treme or Claws, or Runaway Jury or Queen Sugar — but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as 4000 Miles and A Raisin in the Sun,” Cantrell added. “May she rest in God’s perfect peace.”

As a New Orleans native, Sutton was the recipient of several Big Easy awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. Some of her other notable acting credits include Monster’s Ball, Ray, Steel Magnolias, The Help, Poms, and more recently, HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

Sutton is survived by her two children: son, Archie Sutton Jr. and daughter, Aunya Sutton.

By Candice Williams

