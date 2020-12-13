Protesting Indian farmers call for 2nd strike in a week

Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers have called for a second national strike in a week to press for the quashing of three new laws on agricultural reform that they say will drive down crop prices

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Protesting Indian farmers call for 2nd strike in a week

Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers have called for a second national strike in a week to press for the quashing of three new laws on agricultural reform that they say will drive down crop prices