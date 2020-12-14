1 dead, dozens wounded in tribal clashes in southern Tunisia


December 14th, 2020

A hospital in the Tunisian town of Medenine says tribal clashes that broke out over a land dispute in the south of the country have left one person dead and dozens injured, two of them seriously



