Attorney General William Barr resigning, Trump tweets

Jeff Roberson – Pool/Getty ImagesBY: WILLIAM MANSELL, ABC NEWS

(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General William Barr is resigning before Christmas, President Donald Trump tweeted Monday night.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” Trump tweeted.

Trump said Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become Acting Attorney General. Richard Donoghue will become Deputy Attorney General, the president tweeted.

Barr has come under scrutiny from Trump and his allies since Election Day after saying the Department of Justice did not uncover evidence of widespread voter fraud.

In his resignation letter, however, there was no animosity towards Trump. Barr wrote that the president was the victim of constant partisan attacks and that he’s grateful for being able to work with the Trump administration.

“I am greatly honored that you called on me to serve your Administration and the American people once again as Attorney General,” Barr wrote in his resignation letter Monday. “… Your record is all the more historic because you accomplished it in the face of relentless, implacable resistance.

Barr’s letter also praised Trump for his handling of the COVID vaccine, border security and his policies with China.

