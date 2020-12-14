Minnesota could free man serving life in child’s 2002 death
Minnesota’s pardon board will consider freeing a Black man who was imprisoned for life as a teenager in the 2002 death of a girl who was hit by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Minnesota could free man serving life in child’s 2002 death
Minnesota’s pardon board will consider freeing a Black man who was imprisoned for life as a teenager in the 2002 death of a girl who was hit by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.